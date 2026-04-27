At least 42 people killed in eastern Chad during clashes over water resources, authorities say

The deputy prime minister announced the launch of a 'customary mediation' process in the village and of judicial proceedings to determine criminal responsibility.

Intercommunal clashes over resources are common in the Central African country. Last year, clashes between farmers and herders in southwestern Chad left 42 people dead and several homes burned.

Mahamat said the government will take “all necessary measures” to prevent a destabilisation of the border area.

Chad's eastern provinces have for several months been hosting refugees fleeing the war in Sudan and are facing increasing pressure on resources and security.

In February, Chad closed its border with “until further notice,” calling it an attempt to limit the spread of conflict into its territory after multiple crossings by fighters with the warring Sudanese factions.