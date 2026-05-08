At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island

“They were aware that climbing was prohibited as the mountain is a restricted zone due to its high alert status, but insisted on going ahead,” Pasaribu said in a television interview.

Rescue teams were deployed after receiving an emergency signal from the mountain area. Three men two Singaporean and one Indonesian national died at the scene, Pasaribu said.

As of Friday afternoon, 14 climbers, including seven foreign nationals, had been safely evacuated. Five of those evacuated were reported injured. Rescue teams continued to search for other climbers believed to be attempting to descend.