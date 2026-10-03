At least 17, most of them Catholic pilgrims, killed in road crash on highway in Kenya

The incident in the Salama area happened after midnight when a truck driver tried and failed to overtake another truck. That caused a collision with vehicles including a van carrying pilgrims, according to local police.

The driver and 16 passengers, most of them women, in that van died at the scene, police said.

The pilgrims were going to a prayer site in Nakuru County, west of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, said Martin Kivuva, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa.