At least 164 dead, 971 injured after powerful twin earthquakes rock Venezeula, acting president says

The country was hit twice by large quakes

The US Geological Survey initially said the first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1, later revising that to 7.2. Its epicentre was west of Morón on the country's Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometres (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometres (13.6 miles).

The USGS reported an even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake just a minute later. The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) with an epicentre 16 kilometres (10 miles) southwest of Morón.

In the coastal state of Falcon, Gov. Víctor Clark said 32 people had been hospitalised, and there were 15 people trapped in the hours after the earthquake.

International assistance offered

Offers of help were made by various governments, including the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama and Uruguay.

US Secretary of State Rubio said in a post on X early Thursday that the United States is “immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.”

Jeremy P. Lewin, the US undersecretary of state for foreign assistance, said the State Department had mobilised a disaster assistance team and task force to coordinate aid in coordination with the interim Venezuelan government.

Rodríguez said Thursday that Qatar had already sent rescuers who were expected in Venezuela the next day, along with rescue personnel from Mexico and El Salvador.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, once diametrically opposed to Venezuela's government, said in a post on X Wednesday night that he had offered aid.

“We send you all our solidarity and our prayers. Stay strong, Venezuela,” Bukele wrote.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said he had ordered the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to help respond to the emergency.

“Ecuador will respond with the speed and commitment this moment demands because, despite our enormous differences, humanity must always guide the actions of a leader,” Noboa wrote.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, who, less than a week ago, declared a state of emergency in his country following weeks of anti-government protests, said his country stood ready to provide any needed assistance.

The administration of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva expressed solidarity and said no Brazilians reported being injured.