Russia downs near-record number of drones

Russia's Defence Ministry said Saturday morning that its forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight -- one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war. It did not say how many were launched or how many reached their targets.

Over eight hours, 123 Ukrainian drones were shot down approaching Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. He said a total of 462 drones had approached the wider Moscow region since Friday evening and most had been suppressed.

Governor Yury Slyusar said Saturday that over 50 drones were shot down over Russia's southern Rostov region, including over the city of Novoshakhtinsk -- home to a major oil refinery.

He did not immediately specify what was hit or whether there was damage. But several Russian and Ukrainian news channels on Telegram claimed that some of the drones struck the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, some 20 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, and caused a large fire.

In Russia's Samara region farther east, Ukrainian drones attacked “industrial facilities” overnight, Governor Vladislav Fedorishchev said. He did not specify which facilities, but said the attack had been repelled and caused no deaths or injuries. He did not immediately comment on any damage.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels claimed that drones struck the junction of four oil pipelines in the region. The Samara production and dispatch station, which they said was targeted for a second time this month, is part of a transport network operated by Russia's state-owned oil giant Transneft.

In Russia's western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, nine people were wounded when a drone struck a company bus, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.