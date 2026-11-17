MANILA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the launch of a seafarers' safety initiative to boost joint training and emergency response among East Asia Summit (EAS) nations, emphasising that safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation is essential to protecting the seas as a lifeline of shared prosperity.
In his address at the 21st EAS, Modi underscored the need for dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation to support all efforts for peace in the "current era of crisis and conflict" while flagging concerns over the threat of terrorism.
The prime minister highlighted the impact of crisis and conflicts on food, fuel and fertilizer security the world over and called for ensuring safety and security of commercial ships and seafarers, who continue to be targeted in international waterways.
Modi said India supports all efforts directed at peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.
"Our seas are the lifeline of our shared prosperity. Ensuring their security and freedom of navigation is our responsibility," Modi said.
"Toward this end, we are launching a Seafarers' Safety Initiative, which will enhance cooperation in joint training and emergency response," he said.
The initiative comes amid growing concerns over attacks on merchant shipping in West Asia and the Black Sea, which have claimed the lives of several Indian seafarers.
The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.
Apart from the 11 ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.
Calling for a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the prime minister stressed that EAS must contribute towards bringing peace, stability and predictability in the global arena.
"For the past several years, the East Asia Summit has been an important platform for finding solutions to common challenges and strengthening mutual cooperation," Modi said.
"ASEAN unity and centrality are at the heart of our Act East Policy. We are committed to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for peace," he said.
The prime minister also called for ensuring trust and security in the digital world and said India will host an EAS Cyber Crime Conference to address new age threats from cross-border crimes such as online frauds and cybercrimes.
"Our relations are founded in thousands of years of shared heritage. The National Maritime Heritage Complex being built in Lothal, India, will soon showcase this shared heritage to the world," he said.
"To further strengthen our historical and cultural ties, we will also organize the East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival in Lothal," he added.
"Next year, we will host the East Asia Summit University Heads Conclave in Nalanda, which will give new impetus to our cooperation in the field of education and research," Modi said.
The East Asia Summit took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Tuesday.