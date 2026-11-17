In his address at the 21st EAS, Modi underscored the need for dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation to support all efforts for peace in the "current era of crisis and conflict" while flagging concerns over the threat of terrorism.

The prime minister highlighted the impact of crisis and conflicts on food, fuel and fertilizer security the world over and called for ensuring safety and security of commercial ships and seafarers, who continue to be targeted in international waterways.

Modi said India supports all efforts directed at peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

"Our seas are the lifeline of our shared prosperity. Ensuring their security and freedom of navigation is our responsibility," Modi said.

"Toward this end, we are launching a Seafarers' Safety Initiative, which will enhance cooperation in joint training and emergency response," he said.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over attacks on merchant shipping in West Asia and the Black Sea, which have claimed the lives of several Indian seafarers.