Asian shares mostly rebound after Trump hints at possible end to Iran war

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.1 per cent in morning trading to 52,093.02, recovering some of the losses it suffered the previous day.

Toyota Motor Corp's stock price gained 1.1 per cent in morning trading after it announced overnight that it was investing USD 1 billion in its Kentucky and Indiana auto plants. That's part of a plan to invest up to USD 10 billion in the US over the next five years that the Japanese automaker announced in November. Japanese manufacturers have been eager to show their contribution to American jobs and economic growth.