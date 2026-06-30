Asian shares mostly higher tracking Wall Street gains and oil stabilizes

Oil prices stabilised after the US and Iran said separately they would send delegations to Qatar, although Iran said talks had not been arranged with the United States.

US futures edged up.

South Korea's Kospi index, which has performed strongly during the global AI frenzy due to growing demand including for chips from its firms like SK Hynix, gained 1.3% to 8,504.43. It declined 0.2% and 5.8% in the past two trading days, respectively.