Asian shares are mixed ahead of Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen oil route

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 erased earlier gains to decline 0.2 per cent in morning trading to 53,310.30. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5 per cent to 8,706.90. South Korea's Kospi was little changed, inching down less than 0.1 per cent to 5,445.80. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4 per cent to 3,896.98. Trading was closed in Hong Kong for a holiday.

On Wall Street, stock prices drifted higher, with the S&P 500 rising 0.4 per cent, coming off its first winning week in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 165 points, or 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5 per cent.