Asia braces for second wave of energy shocks from Iran war

With no clear end in sight, the fuel crisis is now rippling across economies. Airfare costs, shipping rates and utility bills are climbing, jeopardizing economic growth. About 8.8 million people are in danger of being pushed into poverty and the conflict may cause USD 299 billion in economic losses to the Asia-Pacific region, according to the United Nations Development Program. “The countries with the least resources to respond, or the consumers who can least afford to pay, are the ones who feel everything first,” said Samantha Gross of the US-based think tank Brookings Institution.