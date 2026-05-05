As US plans fewer troops in Germany, Europe sees need for bigger role within NATO

European leaders meeting at a summit in Yerevan, Armenia, sought to both downplay the impact of 5,000 fewer troops in Germany while acknowledging that it provides a useful nudge for the continent to step up its role within NATO.

“I do not see those figures as dramatic, but I think they should be handled in a harmonious way inside the framework of NATO,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “there needs to be a stronger European element in NATO, I have no doubt about that”.