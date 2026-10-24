As Trump fights over what America owes, slavery descendants organise for future

In Evanston, Illinois, she helped turn that question into a USD 25,000 housing grant for Black residents whose families were harmed by discriminatory housing policies. Now, Rue Simmons is spreading the nation's first municipal reparations program to more than 100 communities across the country.

But as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary, there is a formidable hurdle: the Trump administration.

The administration's campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and its broader efforts to curtail federal support for race-based initiatives and Black history, have prompted some institutions to reconsider or quietly scale back reparations work.

Those reversals come while at least part of the world community is reexamining the past. In March the UN General Assembly issued a resolution declaring the trafficking of millions of enslaved Africans “the gravest crime against humanity” and calling for reparations. More than 120 countries supported the resolution — only three voted against it — Argentina, Israel and the United States. Fifty-two, including England and 27 members of the European Union, abstained.