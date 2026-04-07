Artemis II breaks Apollo 13's distance record with daring moon flyby that included solar eclipse

Their flyby of the moon - NASA's first return since the Apollo era - even included some celestial sightseeing besides yielding rich science. It was a significant step toward landing boot prints near the moon's south pole in just two years.

A total solar eclipse greeted the three Americans and one Canadian as the moon temporarily blocked the sun from their perspective. Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn nodded at them from the black void. The landing sites of Apollo 12 and 14 were also visible, poignant reminders of NASA's first age of exploration more than half a century ago.