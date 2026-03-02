World

Around 31 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, health ministry says

The Hezbollah attack and the Israeli retaliatory strikes expand the ongoing war gripping the Mideast after America and Israel launched an airstrike campaign targeting Iran.
Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut
Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and BeirutAP
Updated on

DUBAI: Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attacked Israel have killed at least 31 people, Lebanon's Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Hezbollah attack and the Israeli retaliatory strikes expand the ongoing war gripping the Mideast after America and Israel launched an airstrike campaign targeting Iran.

The Health Ministry said that the strikes also wounded 149 people. It said about two-thirds of the dead were in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, as Kuwait faced an ongoing attack, the US issued an urgent warning to Americans there to take cover and remain indoors. It said: “Do not come to the Embassy,” without elaborating.

Iran
America
Hezbollah
Health Ministry
airstrike attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in