Around 100 Nepalese nationals missing in Tibet following flash floods

More than 1,200 people have been killed while over 4,875 people remain missing a week after the flash floods devastated several towns and villages in the country.

At least 19 bodies, swept away in the Bhotekoshi River of Rasuwa district, were recovered in India, Chhetri said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The bodies were swept away all the way from Bhotekoshi River through Trishuli and Narayani into India, he said.