Army chief's Iran visit focused on de-escalation, negotiated settlement: Pakistan

The remarks made by Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi comes days after Munir on Monday held "comprehensive discussions" with Iranian leaders on measures to prevent further escalation of the West Asia conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had accompanied the Army chief to Tehran.

Addressing the weekly press conference on Thursday, the spokesperson said Munir's Tehran visit was undertaken "purely in the context and backdrop of Pakistan's role as a mediator".

Claims by certain quarters that Munir visited Iran as "envoy of President Donald Trump or the US are misleading and factually incorrect", he said.