Army chief Seth concludes Russia visit, holds talks on defence cooperation

The visit, which concluded on Friday, provided fresh impetus to India-Russia defence cooperation, with engagements focused on capability development, training exchanges, artillery modernisation and sharing of operational experience, the officials said.

Seth’s visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space and other sectors during their meeting last week.

In Moscow, Seth interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation.

The discussions covered joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for expanding military-to-military engagement, the officials said.