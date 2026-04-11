Armed men blow up key gas pipeline in Balochistan, disrupting supply

Citing sources, Pakistani daily Dawn reported that a four-inch-diameter gas pipeline exploded late Thursday night on the outskirts of Sibi town, which caught fire following the blast.

The engineers from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) suspended the gas supply through the affected pipeline.

Police and security forces, along with other law enforcement agencies, reportedly rushed to the site after receiving the information about the incident.

According to the authorities, an inspection is underway to ascertain the nature and cause of the explosion, with the area cordoned off and evidence being collected.