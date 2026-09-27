Arguments by serial practitioner of terrorism will not stand: EAM Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA

Without naming Pakistan and Sharif's address, Jaishankar said arguments were invoked to "normalise terrorism, and claim immunity from its consequences."

"That will not stand," he stressed.

“Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised,” Jaishankar said, asserting that “friendship and goodwill cannot co-exist with terrorism".

“And understandings premised on that will naturally be called into question. It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to mend its ways,” he said.

Jaishankar told world leaders that a persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. “That this could be state-sponsored, with a cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order,” he said.

He called for governments indulging in such practices to be held accountable. “There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered,” he said.