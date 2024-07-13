Argentina designates Hamas a terrorist group in show of support for Israel

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina): Argentina designated Hamas a terrorist organisation on Friday and ordered a freeze on the financial assets of the Palestinian group, a largely symbolic move as President Javier Milei seeks to align Argentina strongly with the US and Israel.



Announcing the decision, Milei's office cited the militant Palestinian group's cross-border attack on Israel last October 7 that killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage, in the deadliest assault in Israel's 76-year history.

The statement also mentioned Hamas' close ties to Iran, which Argentina blames for two deadly militant attacks on Jewish sites in the country.

The move comes just days before the 30th anniversary of one of those attacks, the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires. It killed 85 people and wounded hundreds more in the worst such attack in Argentina's modern history.

The other attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, in 1992, killed more than 20 people. Argentina's judiciary has accused members of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group of carrying out the two attacks.

Friday's announcement professed Milei's “unwavering commitment to recognising terrorists for what they are”, adding that “it's the first time that there is a political will to do so”.

The US, European Union and several other countries long put a terrorist designation on Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip before its current war with Israel.

Previous left-leaning Peronist governments in Argentina, home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, have maintained friendly ties with Israel but also voiced support for Palestinian statehood.

Since coming into office in December, Milei has set himself apart from even Israel's closest allies in his vocal support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A huge swell in global pressure has left Israel deeply isolated over its military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, displaced over 80 per cent of the territory's people and triggered a humanitarian disaster.

“Argentina must once again align itself with Western civilization," Milei's office said on Friday.

For his first state visit as president earlier this year, Milei flew to Jerusalem in a show of support for the Israeli government and promised to move his nation's embassy to the contested capital — drawing praise from Netanyahu and ire from Hamas.

Although raised a Roman Catholic, Milei says he has a deep spiritual connection with Judaism.