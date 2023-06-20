Arab League, Sudan discuss developments in conflict-torn Sudan

CAIRO: Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Malik Agar discussed the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the international and regional initiatives to resolve the ongoing armed conflict in the country.



During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Agar briefed Aboul-Gheit on the developments in Sudan, including the field situation and the challenges facing the Sudanese Armed Forces in restoring security and control in the capital Khartoum, the AL said on Monday in a statement.



Agar also called for coordinated efforts in the region and internationally to enable an end to the tensions and to preserve the integrity, stability and unity of Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.



For his part, Aboul-Gheit stressed the commitment of the AL to work for the stability of Sudan and its territorial integrity, preserving the capabilities of the Sudanese people and protecting its institutions, as well as its readiness to provide all forms of support to achieve security and stability in the African country.



He also asserted the need for international action and initiatives to work for the benefit of Sudan and its people, in cooperation and coordination with the government of Sudan.



The AL Secretary-General called for serious work to achieve more harmony among these initiatives, adding that the AL would present ideas in this regard to various parties.



He highlighted the importance of working to reach arrangements that allow dealing with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in areas witnessing armed clashes through the ceasefire that is agreed upon during the Jeddah meetings.



Agar’s visit came amid a 72-hour truce between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which started Sunday morning, and relatively restored calm in the country. The two forces’ deadly clash has claimed hundreds of civilian lives and displaced millions more across the country since it broke out on April 15.

