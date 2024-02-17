Appreciated her guidance on India Bangladesh Maitri: S Jaishankar

MUNICH: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference 2024, congratulating the Awami League on the fresh mandate in the recent national elections.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Jaishankar said it was an honour calling on Prime Minister Hasina and taking the opportunity to commend the progress made in fostering 'India-Bangladesh Maitri'.

"Congratulated her on the renewed mandate and appreciated her guidance for taking India Bangladesh Maitri forward. #MSC2024," Jaishankar posted from his X handle.

Earlier, on Friday, Jaishankar began his engagements with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. At their bilateral on the sidelines of the Munich conference, Jaishankar and Cameron discussed the relationship between the two countries as well as global and regional issues.

The External Affairs Minister also held a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting was significant as it came in the backdrop of the souring of bilateral ties Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged an Indian hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at Surrey in British Columbia in June 2023.

India denied the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated." The talks between the two leaders focused on the present state of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Ottawa.

Sharing details of his meeting with Joly, Jaishankar posted from his X handle, "Met my Canadian counterpart FM @melaniejoly on sidelines of #MSC2024. Our conversation understandably focused on the present state of our bilateral ties. Was also useful to exchange views on the global situation."

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, and discussed global challenges and the pathway ahead. The two leaders reviewed preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Jaishankar posted on X, "So good to meet my German colleague FM @ABaerbock on #MSC2024 sidelines. A wide-ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our Inter-Governmental Consultations."

He also held a meeting with Argentina's counterpart, Diana Mondino, and held discussions on economic and political cooperation between the two nations.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 got underway on February 16 in the German capital and will conclude on February 18, Sunday. The MSC 2024 offers a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges.

Six decades after its foundation by Ewald von Kleist, the MSC has assembled senior decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world for discussions on the most pressing international security concerns in February 2024, according to the conference's official statement.