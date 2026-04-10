AP reporter describes intense Israeli attacks that stunned Beirut

Acrid smoke, frantic calls and looks of horror

Before Wednesday's bombardment, many Lebanese had hoped that a ceasefire announced hours earlier in the Iran war would bring a pause in the more than a month of fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. It is still not clear what the targets were.

Israel said it hit Hezbollah command and control centres, but the only Hezbollah official it reported killing was an aide to the group's secretary general. As bombs fell, panicked commuters got stuck in traffic while trying to rush home to move their families, unsure where Israel may hit next. Others made frantic calls on an overwhelmed communication network, looking for loved ones or yelling at relatives to pack up and leave.

Confused drivers stared at the acrid black and white smoke billowing over the city, trying to determine which road to take. In the stricken areas, the mayhem was on another level. People's faces were covered in black soot. At one of Beirut's busiest intersections, on Corniche al-Mazraa, an Associated Press photographer saw charred cars piled on top of each other. A body was crushed inside one.