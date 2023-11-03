Any misadventure in North will have unimaginable consequences: Netanyahu warns Nasrallah

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah of unimaginable consequences if any misadventure will take place in northern areas of Israel.

Netanyahu was responding to Nasrallah’s speech on Friday in which the Hezbollah leader said that his group has joined ranks from October 8 to the attack Israel along with Yemen and Iraqi groups.

“Don’t get us wrong. There will not be any cease fire until all our hostages are free,” Netanyahu said.

He said that Israel will never agree to a temporary ceasefire and only will agree after all the 241 hostages are released.