Antonio Guterres calls for peace, upholding UN values

LISBON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for peace and rebuilding trust at the 10th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum held in the Portuguese city of Cascais.

At the official opening ceremony of the forum, Guterres said that in today's "very difficult times" and "in every corner of the world, we see the social fabric under serious strain ... we need peace. Above all, peace," Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that "everywhere, we must uphold the values of the UN Charter and international law."

"The absence of peace is leading to an erosion of trust" in the multilateral system, in societies, as well as in one another, the UN chief said.

Guterres emphasized that "Rebuilding trust is our essential task," adding that efforts must be expanded in four "crucial areas" including communities, online, across cultures, and institutions.

"In these turbulent times ... the most powerful force of all is the recognition that we are more united by our common fate than divided by our distinct identities," he said.

The three-day event kicked off on Monday under the theme "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future - Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity."