Warning of potential calamity, the company forges ahead

The company's seven founders — Amodei, 43, his sister and Anthropic's president Daniela Amodei, 39, and five other former OpenAI employees — left the rival company in pursuit of building one that more clearly prioritised safety in artificial intelligence development.

Anthropic publicly has been committed to safety and transparency around their AI models, but insiders have sounded alarm bells in recent months.

An Anthropic researcher resigned from the company in September, criticising the safety practices of both Anthropic and OpenAI. Jacob Coxon, whose message spurred industry-wide conversations about the speed of AI's growth, wrote that both Anthropic and OpenAI are “gambling with our lives.” He warned that some working on AI development believe it could threaten human life by the end of the decade.

Dario Amodei responded with an essay calling for an industry-wide slowdown on the technology's development. He enumerated detailed plans for slowing development and ushering in coordination across different companies and countries, and championed the idea of having independent evaluators embedded within Anthropic and other labs.

But the results from at least one of those independent evaluations underscored Coxon's concerns. A recent report from the nonprofit Model Evaluation and Threat Research found Anthropic is developing its systems around twice as quickly as it was a year ago, largely because of the help of AI itself.

Amodei said Thursday in comments at the Nasdaq opening bell that the company's “most difficult safety work lies ahead of us.”

“And to state it unequivocally, we will pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control,” he said.