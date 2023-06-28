Anthony Fauci to join Georgetown University as distinguished professor

WASHINGTON: The White House's former chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci will join the faculty at the Georgetown University starting July 1."After dedicating 54 years of his life to public service, Dr. Anthony Fauci has chosen Georgetown University to play a major role in the next phase of his career," the private research university in Washington, D.C. said in a statement.

Fauci, also the top infectious disease expert in the US, will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine's Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, an academic division that provides clinical care, conducts research and trains future physicians in infectious diseases, according to the university.

He will also hold an additional appointment in the university's McCourt School of Public Policy.

The rank of University Professor is Georgetown's highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service, said the university.

"I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service," Fauci said in the statement.

"This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions," he noted.

Fauci, 82, served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022.

He retired at the end of 2022.