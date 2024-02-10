Another enforced disappearance from Balochistan takes February toll to eight

QUETTA: Another Baloch person was allegedly abducted by Pakistan security officials from Quetta, further highlighting the atrocities being committed against the Baloch people, Balochistan Post reported. The report stated, quoting local sources, that Nasir Dinarzai, son of Muhammad Alam was abducted from his house by Pakistani security forces on Wednesday. The same was also validated by the relatives of Dinarzai.

The family members of the abducted individual have demanded the safe return of their loved one. The report further stated that eight cases of enforced disappearances have been reported from various areas of Balochistan within the first two weeks of February this year. This also includes the one reported on Wednesday.

Previously, Balochistan Post in a monthly report on enforced disappearances, mentioned that 32 cases of abduction were reported in January. Similarly, the Pakistani forces reportedly apprehended a youth from Nushki district in Balochistan, relocating him to an undisclosed location.

According to accounts, Haroon Baloch, the national gold medalist player from Bolan Taekwondo Institute Nushki, is missing following his detention by Pakistani forces. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the family member of Haroon mentioned, "The families of Baloch missing persons are protesting against enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings of missing persons in fake encounters." The people of Balochistan have been relentlessly protesting against the regular events of enforced disappearances. Recently, the human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee announced on Tuesday that it will run a social media campaign to raise its voice against the 'enforced disappearances' and 'extrajudicial killing' of Baloch people.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said, "Baloch Yakjehti Committee is going to run a social media campaign against the alleged fake encounters of forcibly disappeared persons. The Baloch enforcedly disappeared persons are rapidly being extra judicially killed in dungeons which is the part of systematic Genocide. We request people from all walks of life to raise your voice to save Baloch Nation. Date: Today 06 February, 2024 Timing: 06:00 pm to 12:00 am Hashtag: #EndBalochGenocide" Moreover, prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch had also urged people to join the campaign and condemn the atrocities committed by Pakistani authorities in the "Baloch nation," the Balochistan Post reported.