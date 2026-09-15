Ancient teeth reveal the Ice Age origins of the world’s 4th most common addictive drug

Discovery reveals prehistoric drug use

It all started with our discovery of mysterious grooves in ancient human teeth.

During archaeological excavations in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, we unearthed the skeletal remains of two adult hunter-foragers. One we dated to between 25,000 and 16,000 years ago, and the other to between 7,600 and 6,300 years ago.

Although they lived at least 10,000 years apart, these individuals shared a common trait: deep, rounded grooves in some of their teeth. At first, this feature greatly puzzled us.

The grooves were unlike any previously documented form of prehistoric dental wear. They pointed to an unusual activity, performed repeatedly over a long period.