Amish Shah, Pia Dandiya join centrist New Democratic Coalition

The New Democrat Coalition, led by Brad Schneider, inducted 40 new members-elect into the group on Tuesday, the single largest addition in its 30-year history.

“When I first came to Congress in 2012, the New Dems had 43 Members. Fourteen years later, New Dems are proud to welcome 40 new members, our largest freshman class ever, and now number 142 Members,” Schneider said in a statement.

The other prominent caucus within the Democratic party – the progressives – has over 100 members and is led by Texas Congressman Greg Casar with lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna as members.

Besides Shah and Dandiya, the New Democrat Coalition has Ami Bera, Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi as members.

Thanedar and Krishnamoorthi are not part of the new House of Representatives that will take office on January 3 as they lost the Democratic primary for the House and Senate respectively.

Shah, an emergency medicine doctor and three-term member of the Arizona House, traces his familial roots to Gujarat.

Born in Chicago, Shah’s parents immigrated to the US in the 1960s. He earned his undergraduate degree at Northwestern University and his medical degree at Northwestern University Medical School as part of the Honours Program in Medical Education.