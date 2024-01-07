Amid BNP boycott, sporadic violence, Bangladesh records 40% voter turnout

DHAKA: Amid sporadic violence and BNP boycott and strike, an estimated 40 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Bangladesh national elections on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday evening, Awal said: "This is the initial estimate but the figure could change after the final count," Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said.

The results will be announced at or before midnight, the official said.

While the voting was underway, an Awami League leader was stabbed to death, the country saw clashes between BNP men and police, crude bomb explosion injuring four, eight candidates boycotting polls alleging rigging, cancellation of the candidature of Chittagong-16 Awami League candidate Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury for threatening law enforcement agencies, cancellation of polling at Narsingdi-4 (Monohardi-Belabo) over allegations of ballot stuffing and two polling agents sentenced to one year in jail for using mobile phones, The Daily Star reported.

A total of 1,970 candidates are in the fray for 299 parliamentary constituencies.

At one seat, the election will be held later because of the death of an independent candidate.

The candidates include 1,534 from political parties and 436 independents.

The BNP had called a 48-hour nationwide general strike from Saturday seeking resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina is set to win fourth straight term for Prime Minister's office as the main opposition BNP boycotted the polls.