American allies warn division weakens deterrence in calls for global unity to meet new threats

US President Donald Trump has been extremely harsh about NATO, and the comments at the Shangri-La conference came the day after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth again chided Western European allies at the forum for not devoting enough resources to defence.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi praised Hegseth for his commitment to the Indo-Pacific, but at the same time stressed the continued need for strong coalitions globally.

“Division weakens deterrence, unity strengthens deterrence,” he told the conference, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“If gaps emerge among the United States, Europe, and allies and like-minded countries, forces which take it as an opportunity will surely come in,” he said. “We must prevent such a situation. We must keep our cooperation going. Now is the time to make our cooperation even stronger.”

As China has been rapidly expanding and modernising its military, Japan has been reshaping its own defence policy. Last month, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Cabinet scrapped a ban on lethal weapons exports, a major change in its postwar pacifist policy.