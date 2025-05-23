All party delegation in Japan highlights India’s unified stance against terrorism

TOKYO: An Indian Parliamentary delegation on Friday highlighted India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism, as it met members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha is in Japan to sensitise global leadership about terror emanating from Pakistan, a month after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

"All-Party Delegation from India met Mr Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice. India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms was highlighted. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," the Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

The delegation also held fruitful interaction with Minoru Kihara, Former Defence Minister of Japan, and Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

"India’s strong resolve to fight every form of terrorism was reiterated," it said.

The delegation that Jha is leading is one of the seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

On Thursday, the delegation met Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The Japanese Foreign Minister reiterated Japan’s support to India’s fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the Indian side, it added.

The delegation later met Yoshihide Suga, former prime minister of Japan, currently Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party and chairman of the Japan-India Association. The MPs also met Takashi Endo, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan.

The delegation also interacted with leading Japanese think tanks and briefed them on India’s zero tolerance policy on terrorism, the Embassy said and added, the participants at the interaction expressed strong support for India’s efforts to combat terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.