All 9 people aboard jet that crashed in Florida have died, transportation secretary says

The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas. Duffy said the Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the cause.

The Learjet 60 carrying nine people nose-dived into a South Florida neighborhood Sunday and erupted into a giant fireball that appeared to just miss homes before crashing near a busy roadway, creating a giant fiery crater in the pavement.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the jet to go down or who was on it.

Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said it was a private aircraft. He could not immediately provide details about who was on the flight.

“This is definitely a tragedy,” he said.

He said the tail number for the flight was N722BD.