Alice Huang, who reportedly had affair with Nvidia CEO, is Chinese banker turned tech exec

Who is Alice Huang?

Publicly available information about Alice Huang is scant.

She was a Chinese finance executive before becoming involved in artificial intelligence, data centres and computer chips.

In 2023, she became a director at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which describes itself as an “NVIDIA cloud partner”. Last year, Megaspeed faced scrutiny from the US over its alleged skirting of US export restrictions and routing of a large amount of advanced Nvidia chips for Chinese users.

Megaspeed was incorporated in 2015 in Singapore with the name 7Road International, after being spun off as the overseas arm of a Chinese video game developer, according to corporate registration records.

Filings show that in March 2023, it renamed itself Megaspeed International, with all of the shares transferred to Huang Le Limited, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

That same month, Alice Huang became Megaspeed's controlling shareholder, according to research by the C4ADS, a Washington-based nonprofit focused on global security.

But by November 2023, she was no longer listed as a director at Megaspeed, and all her shares were transferred to a Singaporean businessman, Tan Yong Pong, who also is known as James Tan.

While public records suggest Alice Huang left Megaspeed, short seller Culper Research issued a report in May this year that cited a Megaspeed employee saying Huang was “actually still our boss” and was still involved in the company's daily operations.

Before Megaspeed, Alice Huang previously held senior positions at the Chinese firm Shanghai Hexi Investment Co. from around 2015 to 2017, according to social media posts and records from Simuwang, a Chinese private equity database.

Her roles at Hexi included deputy general manager, executive director and member of the investment committee, according to Hexi's social media posts, among possible other roles.

Hexi's founder Kang Wei, who appeared on some records alongside Alice Huang, was fined in 2018 by China's securities regulator 400,000 yuan (USD 60,000) over financial misconduct behaviours while Hexi was fined 17.7 million yuan (USD 2.7 million).

Before that, Alice Huang worked at HSBC's Hong Kong private banking arm and at CITIC Securities, a Chinese investment bank.

HSBC and CITIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her employment history.

Beijing has refuted claims that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. Its Foreign Ministry said this week that the “Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China”.