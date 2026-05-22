Alberta province plans public vote on whether to hold binding referendum on leaving Canada

Danielle Smith said voters instead would be deciding whether it's time to hold a referendum on quitting Canada.

“I want to be clear. I support Alberta remaining in Canada, and this is how I would vote on separation in a provincial referendum. It is also the position of my government,” Smith said in televised remarks on Thursday.

The question will ask whether Alberta should stay in Canada or take legal steps under the Constitution to hold a binding referendum on leaving.

Ian Brodie, a former chief of staff to ex-Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper and a now a political science professor at the University of Calgary, said Smith appears to be proceeding very carefully.