Albatross opens in Edison with grand celebration as world’s largest indoor mini golf & bowling venue

CHENNAI: Play and leisure reached exciting new heights as Albatross, the world’s largest indoor-themed mini putting and luxury bowling destination, officially opened its doors in Edison, NJ.

The highly anticipated grand opening celebration that included Edison Mayor Sam Joshi and special guests who gathered to mark the debut of this truly one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Ideally situated at 991 US-1 in Edison—right next to Albatross’ affiliate venue, the innovative Supercharged Entertainment, and directly across from TopGolf—Albatross sets a new benchmark for social entertainment in New Jersey.

Spanning more than 50,000 square feet, it offers immersive themed mini putting, upscale bowling, elevated dining, craft cocktails, and vibrant nightlife—seamlessly blending competitive play with sophisticated leisure, all under one roof.

“Our grand opening was an incredible celebration, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome guests into Albatross,” said Stephen Sangermano, President, Albatross NJ.

“This is more than just an entertainment venue—it’s a social playground designed to be both unforgettable and unmatched. From mini putting and luxury bowling to craft cocktails, vibrant dining, and live DJs, there’s truly nothing like it anywhere else.”

“Albatross is a game-changer for Edison—bringing world-class entertainment, over 350 jobs, and energy to our entire community,” said Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

“It’s truly exciting to welcome a destination that not only enhances our local economy, with estimated taxes of $175,000, but also gives families, friends, and visitors a new and exciting place to connect and have fun. We’re proud Edison is home to such a dynamic and innovative venue.”

Key highlights:

The world’s largest indoor-themed mini putting course designed for both casual and competitive play

32 lanes of high-end luxury bowling for the ultimate game-night experience and competition of all levels

Handcrafted cocktails & elevated dining, blending bold flavors with a vibrant, social atmosphere

Live DJ’s music & immersive entertainment to keep the energy going

Versatile& spacious private group event space suitable for all occasions and outings