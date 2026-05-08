Alarmed ASEAN leaders discuss crisis plan to mitigate backlash from Middle East war

“This war should not have occurred in the first place,” Sihasak told AP in a brief interview and added that all ASEAN states were alarmed. “We don't know what the objectives are, right?” “The peace talks seem to be moving, but we want the war to end,” Sihasak said.

ASEAN's contingency plan calls for actions including the ratification, possibly this year, of an agreement that will pave the way for coordinated emergency fuel sharing, planning a regional power grid, diversifying the region's sources of crude oil, promoting the use of electric vehicles and studying the use of new technologies, including civilian nuclear energy.