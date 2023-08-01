Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners, attracts thousands of visitors

SHARJAH: The events of the seventh edition of the "Al Dhaid Dates Festival", which was organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and hosted at Al Dhaid Expo Centre, concluded successfully.

In addition to resurrecting the UAE's popular legacy and long-standing traditions, the event was able to solidify its place as a top-notch platform for local promotion and development for palm cultivation and date production industries. Given the success it achieved over the course of four days, the festival had 130 winners and attracted thousands of visitors over four days, an increase of 25 per cent compared to last year's edition.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, a number of members of SCCI Board of Directors, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the Festival, members of the Festival's Organising Committee, and a number of directors, officials, and representatives of the participating government agencies, were present at the closing ceremony to witness the crowning of the festival's winners at the two competitions, namely, General Elite and Al Dhaid Fort Elite Competitions, where hundreds of palm producers and owners engaged in fierce competition.

In addition to organising performances by folklore bands, competitions, and various cultural programmes to introduce palm trees and their various varieties and types, the Khalidiya Suburb Council of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs sponsored and organised the first charity auction as part of the closing ceremony. They also worked in collaboration with the Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid Date Festival.