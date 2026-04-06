Airstrikes on Iran kill more than 25 as new ceasefire proposal is shared

Explosions rang out in Tehran, and low-flying jets could be heard for hours as the capital was pounded. Thick black smoke rose near the city's Azadi Square after one airstrike hit the grounds of the Sharif University of Technology.

Among those killed in one of the attacks on Tehran was the head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, according to Iranian state media and Israel's defence minister.

Iranian missiles hit the northern Israeli city of Haifa, where four people were found dead in the rubble of a residential building.

Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia all activated their air defences to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and drones, as Tehran kept up the pressure on its Gulf neighbours. Iran's regular attacks on regional energy infrastructure and its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped in peacetime, have sent global energy prices soaring.