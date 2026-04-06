Airstrikes hit Iran, 13 killed in Eslamshar

DUBAI: An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.
The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar.
It wasn't clear why the building had been struck.
Neither Israel nor the US claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Airstrikes early Monday morning also targeted the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.
Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus.
It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted on the grounds of the university, which is empty of students as the war has forced all schools in the country into online classes.
Multiple countries over the years have sanctioned the university for its work with the military, particularly on Iran's ballistic missile program, which is controlled by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
The Guard and other security forces have been using secondary sites as rally points as their bases have come under repeated attack during the war.
Meanwhile, the state-run IRAN daily newspaper said in an online message that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom killed at least five people. Qom is a holy Shiite seminary city just south of Tehran.
It wasn't unclear what the target of the strike was.
Iran has not provided overall casualty figures from the war in days. It also hasn't discussed its materiel losses.