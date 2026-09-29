Airstrike near a market in Myanmar's Rakhine state kills 49 people

Monday's attack occurred in Kyauktaw township, about 340 kilometres (210 miles) west of Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, according to the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic armed group based in Rakhine which controls Kyauktaw.

It was impossible to independently confirm details of the attack.

The Arakan Army said in a statement released early Tuesday that a fighter jet dropped two bombs near a local market around noon, killing vendors, shoppers and pedestrians.

The group said 58 other people were injured, 22 of them critically.

The statement said the group "will take effective retaliatory measures soon against the individuals and organisations directly responsible for the attacks involving deliberate airstrikes that have caused mass casualties.”

Wai Hun Aung, a senior rescue official in Rakhine, confirmed the casualties to The Associated Press, citing rescue workers at the scene. He said the market was the region's main wholesale centre, drawing traders and shoppers from across the state.