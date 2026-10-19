Airstrike kills at least 9 in rebel-held Yemen, other Mideast news

Airstrike kills at least 9 in rebel-held Yemen

An airstrike killed at least nine people, including five children and two women, in Yemen's northern province of Saada, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said.

Spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said in a statement the strike hit a house in Sahar district and also wounded 19, including 11 children. Some were in critical condition, he said.

Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike. There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government.

The fighting has reignited Yemen's civil war after four years of ceasefire.