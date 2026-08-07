Airport closes in Okinawa as Typhoon Dolphin approaches southern Japan

The typhoon was near Yoron Island and heading west toward the main island of Okinawa with maximum winds of 144 kph (89 mph) as of late morning Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Three men in their 70s were slightly injured — two of them were caught in the wind and a third one fell from a stool, apparently blown off by the wind while preparing for the storm, the Okinawa prefecture said.

The Naha Airport on Okinawa Island said it closed Friday and all domestic and international flights in and out of Naha have been cancelled.

As of midday Friday, 240 people had taken shelter at evacuation centres across Okinawa, the prefecture said.