Airbase at centre of UK terror probe has been used by US Air Force during Iran war

Fairford is a base for US bombers

RAF Fairford, about 160 kilometres west of London, is one of several bases in Britain that has been used by the US Air Force under an agreement dating from the 1950s. It is home to the headquarters of the US Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing and is a forward operating location for US Air Force Global Strike Command.

There are about 11,000 American military personnel stationed at various sites in Britain, according to the House of Commons Library. The number of US personnel at RAF Fairford is not publicly available.

Fairford's long runway makes it suitable for heavy bombers, and it has been used in conflicts including the Gulf War, the 2003 Iraq war and the US-Israeli war on Iran this year.