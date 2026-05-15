Air India's challenges 'largely external', transformation a long game: Singapore Airlines CEO

At a briefing to discuss Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's financial results for the 2025-26 financial year, he also said that Air India has "largely external challenges".

Singapore Airlines on Thursday reported a 57.4 per cent decline in net profit at SGD 1.184 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2026, mainly due to the absence of a prior-year one-off accounting gain related to the Vistara merger, and Air India losses.