Air Canada flight collides with Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport

“At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

The statement noted the Port Authority Police Department and the agency's chairman and executive director are the scene on the runway of the airport, which is closed while the accident is investigated.