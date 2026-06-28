Aid is on the way after Venezuela’s earthquakes, but it’s not clear how quickly it can get there

Can Venezuelans living abroad reach loved ones?

With more than 50,000 people unaccounted for, the number of causalities may soar from initial reports of hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

And the number of people who have become displaced following the destruction of their homes is likely to remain unknown for weeks.

For the estimated 8 million Venezuelans living outside their native country, including the 1.2 million Venezuelans and people of Venezuelan descent who reside in the US, this is their worst nightmare. Many are unable to reach their loved ones, and every hour without contact brings more fear, confusion and pain.

For Venezuelans abroad, grief is turning into action. Community groups, nonprofit organizations and Venezuelan-owned businesses are collecting donations and raising funds to support disaster recovery. Their efforts show the deep connection Venezuelans still have with their homeland.

Have other countries begun to help?

The international community has risen to the occasion, showing support by sending equipment, such as helicopters, planes and logistical machinery, that rescue teams can use to rescue trapped people and conduct other disaster response operations.

The list of countries pledging to send humanitarian aid includes the United States, Brazil, El Salvador, Mexico, Spain, Germany, France and many others.

But because of the serious damage to airports, hospitals and other essential infrastructure, getting that aid delivered quickly could prove difficult.

Videos made by people on the scene and news reports show that Simón Bolívar International Airport, the country’s busiest, is in trouble, with ceiling panels falling, debris scattered throughout the terminal and power outages – leaving it unable to operate.

If the airport stays closed for a long period of time, it will interfere with deliveries of aid from foreign governments and international organizations, such as the International Red Cross and U.N. World Food Program.