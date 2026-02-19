AI must not replace human potential, but augment it: UN chief

“Real impact means technology that improves lives and protects the planet,” he said. “So, let’s build AI for everyone - with dignity as the default setting”.

On the impact on global warming and the environment, he said, “As AI’s energy and water demands soar, data centres and supply chains must switch to clean power- not shift costs to vulnerable communities”.

He emphasised that “AI must be safe for everyone”. That requires protecting “people from exploitation, manipulation, and abuse,” he said.

Amid the controversies on the deleterious effects of social media on children, he looked ahead to AI and said, “No child should be a test subject for unregulated AI”.