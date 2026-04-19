Ahead of US-Iran talks, Pakistan authorities take stringent security measures

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement.

Pakistan re-launched its diplomatic efforts to facilitate another round of talks in Islamabad for a final agreement to end the war between Washington and Tehran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye while Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran to create a consensus on contentious issues.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed and over 600 checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi, the sprawling city adjacent to Islamabad, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The security protocol is also being implemented in the capital city ahead of the possible talks.

Authorities have announced that from Sunday midnight, several sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed.

The Nur Khan Airbase is located in Rawalpindi while the Islamabad International Airport falls in the territorial jurisdiction of Attock district of Punjab but the passengers have to pass through the Rawalpindi district area to reach Islamabad.